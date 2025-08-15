BC Wind UXO survey
Back to overview
Home Offshore Wind UXO survey underway at Ocean Winds’ 390 MW Polish offshore wind farm

UXO survey underway at Ocean Winds’ 390 MW Polish offshore wind farm

Business Developments & Projects
August 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

An unexploded ordnance (UXO) survey campaign has commenced at Ocean Winds’ 390 MW BC-Wind offshore wind farm site in Poland.

Source: Ocean Winds POLSKA via LinkedIn

The aim of the work is to ensure safety during the future installation of transmission cables connecting the BC-Wind offshore wind farm with the mainland.

Thanks to these tests, the developer can determine in detail whether there are potential obstacles or UXO on the route of the export cables.

Sulmara is responsible for conducting the campaign. Utilizing its Ocean Marlin vessel, the company will use advanced systems such as a scanfish, sonar, and magnetometer to conduct a detailed seabed survey.

Ocean Marlin will carry out the operations from the Port of Gdańsk. A few months ago, Ocean Winds signed a reservation agreement for the use of the T5 terminal at the port for its project. The terminal will serve as a base for the installation of up to 31 turbines.

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ first project in Poland, is proposed to be built about 23 kilometers north of the municipalities of Choczewo and Krokowa in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

Poland’s CRIST Offshore will deliver the offshore substation, while the onshore substation will be built by P&Q under contracts signed with the developer in March and April, respectively.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles