Ocean Winds signs BC-Wind export cable design deal

May 18, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Ocean Winds has signed a contract with the Australian company Sea Global and its Polish subcontractor PGNiG Gazoprojekt to prepare design documentation and obtain a building permit for offshore export cables for the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.

Image for illustrative purpose only; Photo source: Ocean Winds

The scope of the contract covers a section of two 220 kV export cables from the offshore substation to the connection point with the onshore section of the cables, which also includes sea-to-land directional drilling.

Under the contract signed with Ocean Winds, the two companies will be responsible for the optimisation and design of the subsea cable route, the design of shore crossing, cable protection, electrical and thermal analyses, and tender support.

“Having obtained location permits, signed a grid connection agreement, received the right to a contract for differences and an environmental decision, and selected Władysławowo as a marine service base, Ocean Winds now focuses on cooperation with direct and indirect subcontractors of key elements of the project. The signed contract brings us closer to obtaining a building permit for the farm,” said Kacper Kostrzewa, Project Director of BC-Wind.

The BC-Wind offshore wind farm is being developed by Ocean Winds, the international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created by ENGIE and EDPR.

The 399 MW project is to be built about 23 kilometres north of the municipalities of Choczewo and Krokowa in the Pomeranian Voivodeship. It will comprise a maximum of 31 wind turbines located approximately 23 kilometres from the port in Władysławowo.

BC-Wind is being implemented according to schedule with geophysical and geotechnical surveys starting last month. The developer plans to start commercial operations of the offshore wind farm in 2027.