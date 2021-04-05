VDL AEC Maritime equips Maran fleet with 24 scrubbers

April 5, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Dutch scrubber manufacturer VDL AEC Maritime said it has installed 24 exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCSs) onboard the fleet of the Athens-based shipowner Maran Dry Management Inc.

The project was implemented over the course of the past three years.

Apart from supplying the scrubber systems and ensuring the Maran fleet’s compliance with the IMO 2020 regulation, VDL AEC Maritime also provided support and cooperation during installation.

Despite many challenges at various shipyards in South East Asia, the joint project team of Maran Dry Management Inc. and VDL AEC Maritime was able to deliver on a predefined schedule and maintain an average of 20 installation days allowing the dry dock to be vacated on time and a commissioning process to begin.

After the commissioning period, the scrubber supplier said it made efforts to get the ships quickly back in operation. Especially for the last few vessels which needed to be commissioned during the COVID-19 period, this proved to be a great advantage, according to the company.

With its 24/7 lifecycle support, the VDL AEC Maritime Service organization supported Maran with critical spares, remote support and service attendances to guarantee a smooth operation of the latter’s fleet.

Maran Dry Management said that the Netherlands-based manufacturer helped the company achieve its goals of reducing emissions of its fleet.

Established in 2001, Maran Dry Management is part of the Angelicoussis Group. It manages a fleet of around 50 vessels with a fleet capacity of over 8,500,000 dwt.