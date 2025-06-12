Value Maritime
Back to overview
Home Green Marine Value Maritime widens its net in Türkiye via new agreement

Value Maritime widens its net in Türkiye via new agreement

Business Developments & Projects
June 12, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Netherlands-based cleantech company Value Maritime (VM) has broadened its market reach in Türkiye, having inked a commercial representation agreement with technical services consultancy Bulutlu Marine.

Courtesy of Value Maritime

As disclosed, the two parties shook hands on this deal on June 5 during a maritime conference in Oslo, Norway.

As the commercial agent, Bulutlu Marine will strive to secure a footing in Türkiye for Value Maritime’s products, such as the Filtree system, which is a sulfur oxide (SOx) scrubber, individual Filtree components, the onboard carbon capture system (OCCS), as well as engineering and related services.

Speaking about the event, Michela Bassignani, Commercial Manager at Value Maritime, highlighted: “With SECA regulations in effect, there is growing demand for scrubber systems among vessels operating in the Mediterranean. In parallel, onboard carbon capture systems are gaining traction due to evolving regulations and increased recognition as a key solution for reducing global emissions. We believe Bulutlu Marine is the right partner to support our growth in this region.”

In mid-June 2025, VM wrapped up the installation of its 3MW Filtree scrubber on board the FWN Sun, a Netherlands-flagged general cargo ship owned by Groningen-based shipping player ForestWave. The installation follows the equipping of the solutions onto the ship’s sister vessel, the FWN Sea.

Both vessels are to be outfitted with a carbon capture unit, too.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The Value Group combines two sister companies, Value Maritime and Value Carbon, which was launched in July 2023 to manage shore-based carbon handling, re-use and storage services for shipping companies and factories. Both arms have shared that their overarching goal is to jointly drive decarbonization across the shipping industry and other sectors.

This year, VM has seen several developments unfold so far. In March, the company completed the installation of its scrubber system and carbon capture unit aboard Nexus Victoria. The unit is an LR1 product tanker owned by Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

In late May, Singapore-based dry bulk shipowner Berge Bulk fitted a carbon capture system (CCS) developed by VM on board its 2020-built Ultramax vessel, Berge Yotei.

To remind, in January this year, VM and its partners in the Maritime Efficient & Easy Carbon Capture (ME2CC) project clinched funding from the Maritime Masterplan 2024 to push forward the engineering, construction and demonstration of a compact, modular CCS.

As informed, the solution is to be equipped onto an LNG-fueled, combination container and Roll-On/Roll-Off (ConRo) ship, Samskip Kvitbjorn.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles