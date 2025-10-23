Back to overview
Home Offshore Wind Venterra launches UK-built V-LiDAR buoy fleet

Business Developments & Projects
October 23, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Venterra Group has launched the Venterra V-LiDAR, a global fleet of dual LiDAR buoys designed for metoocean measurement campaigns.

Source: Venterra Group

The launch of this fleet, following a £10 million investment, represents the first of its kind to be designed and manufactured in the UK, according to Venterra.

The V-LiDAR buoys were developed by Partrac and built by Osbit, Venterra’s specialist engineering and manufacturing company, at its new facility in the Port of Blyth, and represent the culmination of a two-year project.

“By integrating our insights and learnings from our deep experience, we have now launched the world’s most advanced LiDAR buoy, combining innovation, practicality, and market understanding to offer real client value,” said Sam Athey, Managing Director of Partrac.

The Venterra V-LiDAR buoys, which have a 20-month operational window, set new standards in offshore wind resource data, bringing the latest in marine electronics, comms, and system design, lower HSE risk profile, deployment efficiency, increased operational windows, and real-time high frequency analytics, added the company.

The fleet will support Venterra’s existing client base and Tier-1 wind developers in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Venterra Group was established by former Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and his colleagues in October 2021.

