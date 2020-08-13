Vietnamese ship runs aground off Philippines after officer on watch falls asleep
A Vietnam-flagged cargo vessel ran aground in the waters between Nagubat Island and Liwagao Island in Antique, the Philippines, on 13 August 2020, the Philippine Coast Guard said.
As informed, the 4,400 dwt Globe 6 with 25 crew onboard was on its way to Davao City from Ho Chi Minh City to deliver rice cargo when the incident occurred.
“PCG personnel immediately proceeded to said vicinity waters to inspect the vessel for possible damages that may cause oil spill and to conduct initial inquiry about the cause of the maritime incident,” the coast guard added.
PCG divers aboard the patrol vessel BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411) have been sent to the scene to inspect the condition of the vessel’s hull.
“According to Captain Nguyen Hoai, skipper of MV Globe 6, their Officer On Watch (OOW) fell asleep when the maritime incident happened,” the PCG informed in an update.
Built in 2008, Globe 6 is owned by Vietnamese company Toan Cau Shipping & Service, data provided by VesselsValue shows.
