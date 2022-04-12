Vietnam’s 100 MW nearshore wind farm to feature Chinese cables

April 12, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

ZTT Submarine Cable & System has secured a contract with a local contractor in Vietnam to deliver 83 kilometers of submarine composite cable for the Tan Phu Dong 1 nearshore wind project.

Source: ZTT Submarine Cable & System

ZTT is set to provide the bespoke design, supply and delivery of 35 kV submarine composite cable for the Tan Phu Dong – Zone 1 project.

Cable shipment is expected in August. The end-user is Gia Lai Electricity JSC, a Vietnam-based hydropower generation company.

The bespoke cable will have copper wire wrapped with aluminum plastic tape for lighter, environmental compliance, and economically designed, meeting only a slice of the development budget, the Chinese company said.

The 100 MW Tan Phu Dong 1, located off the Tien Giang province, is said to be the biggest nearshore wind farm project utilizing wet designed submarine cables in Vietnam.

