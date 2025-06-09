ZTT Submarine Cable & System
Home Subsea Chinese firm delivers first kilometers of subsea cable for Vietnam

Business Developments & Projects
June 9, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

China’s ZTT Submarine Cable & System has completed the first 41-kilometer batch delivery of submarine cables for Vietnam’s 110 kV Con Dao power transmission project.

Source: ZTT Submarine Cable & System (Screenshot)

The shipment arrived at Long An International Port, marking the initial cable delivery for the subsea link between the national grid and Con Dao District, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

Before shipment, representatives from EVN and PC1 conducted a factory acceptance test (FAT) at ZTT’s production facilities.

“Prior to shipment, representatives from #EVN and #PC1 have conducted a comprehensive Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) at our production facilities, demonstrating reliable performance that meets project specifications and operational requirements,” said the company in a social media post.

ZTT said the delivery represents a major milestone for the project, which aims to strengthen the energy supply to the island district. The company will continue supporting energy infrastructure projects with a focus on reliability and sustainability.

“Looking ahead, ZTT Submarine Cable remains committed to our mission of ‘Powering the Ocean, Linking the World’ by delivering smarter, more reliable system solutions for global energy infrastructure. Through continuous innovation and quality excellence, we will continue to enable green energy interconnections and contribute to building a sustainable energy future worldwide,” noted ZTT Submarine Cable & System.

In April, ZTT Submarine Cable & System was awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Yangjiang Fanshi II offshore wind project in China.

