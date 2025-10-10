Back to overview
Wallenius Sol: Two ConRo ships begin LBG use

October 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Having signed a new agreement with Nordic energy player Gasum, Swedish shipping company Wallenius Sol has begun using liquefied biogas (LBG) in its Enabler-class multi-fuel vessels.

Courtesy of Wallenius Sol

As informed, the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo ships (ConRo) Baltic Enabler and Botnia Enabler will be bunkering renewable fuel from this October. The first LBG bunkering operations took place earlier this month, according to Wallenius Sol.

The move is said to mark an important step on Wallenius Sol’s Climate Roadmap. Under the agreement, Gasum will supply LBG to Wallenius Sol through a pooling arrangement, enabling renewable fuels to be introduced at scale in the shipping sector.

What is more, the agreement with Gasum enables the Swedish shipping company to help accelerate the transition to renewable marine energy across the Nordics.

LBG is produced from organic waste streams and is chemically identical to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which means it can be used directly in existing dual-fuel engines without modifications.

“We aim to be the natural partner for sustainable sea logistics in the Gulf of Bothnia and across to the European continent,” Rebecca Tagaeus, Sustainability Officer at Wallenius Sol, commented.

“Switching to LBG for Baltic and Botnia Enabler is clear proof that our Roadmap is delivering – and that we are investing in our customers’ climate goals.”

The introduction of LBG allows customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions, the indirect emissions from logistics and transport. The LBG is certified under RED II and traceable via ISCC. It is produced from Nordic residual streams, ensuring no conflict with food production, as per the company.

“We are very excited that WALLENIUS SOL has decided to join our FuelEU Maritime pool, as this collaboration enables us to open even more regulation surplus to shipowners at this pivotal point,” Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime at Gasum, said.

“The window for securing compliance for 2025 is closing rapidly and the available capacity may run out before the year end. Pooling is a brilliant and easy opportunity for all maritime actors to join forces in lowering emissions from the industry together.”

LBG offers significant climate benefits compared to fossil LNG. While combustion emissions are the same, the renewable origin of LBG means that the carbon released is part of a short biological cycle rather than fossil reserves. The fuel is sourced from certified suppliers in the Nordics and Europe, ensuring traceability and compliance with sustainability standards.

In June this year, Wallenius Sol took delivery of South Enabler, a methanol-ready RoRo cargo ship. In February 2025, a new chapter began in European shipping as Wallenius Sol announced the acquisition of British provider of RoRo and container vessel services Mann Lines. As part of the acquisition, the new vessel under construction was included.

