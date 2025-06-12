WALLENIUS SOL
Wallenius Sol welcomes new methanol-ready RoRo vessel

June 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish shipping company Wallenius Sol has taken delivery of a methanol-ready roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo vessel.

The newbuilding, to be named South Enabler, was delivered to the company on June 11, 2025, during its westbound passage past Gibraltar.

In February 2025, a new chapter began in European shipping as Wallenius Sol announced the acquisition of British provider of RoRo and container vessel services Mann Lines. As part of the acquisition, the new vessel under construction was included.

“She’ll be named South Enabler and is set to replace ML Freyja on the Tilbury-Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route,” Henrik Karle, Chief Operating Officer at Wallenius Sol, commented.

Following the vessel’s handover to Wallenius Sol, the ship is now heading to Zeebrugge to load cargoes, after which it will enter regular service for the first time.

At the same time, ML Freyja will be redelivered to her owners.

South Enabler features a hull and propulsion system developed to support emission reductions across the fleet. The cargo ship measures 203.4 meters in overall length and is powered by two 7,200 kW Wärtsilä engines – methanol-ready and capable of reaching a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards.

South Enabler has two separate vehicle decks with capacity for a total of 197 vehicles and will handle a wide range of cargos, including lift-on/lift-off (LoLo), RoRo and high hand heavy cargo.

Built by Visentini shipyard (Cantiere Navale Visentini) in Italy and designed by NAOS Ship and Boat Design, South Enabler will be flying the Italian flag.

“By choosing to build in Europe, Mann Lines ensured not only compliance with the highest environmental and technical standards, but also contributed to preserving regional shipbuilding expertise. Now operated by WALLENIUS SOL, this vessel will further support the growth and competitiveness of the European maritime sector,” Karle added.

South Enabler will enter service under a 5-year time charter contract.

