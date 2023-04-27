Wan Hai Lines names eco-friendly 13,200 TEU boxship duo

April 27, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines has held a ship naming ceremony for two environmentally friendly 13,200 TEU containerships.

Wan Hai Lines

As informed, the vessels were named WAN HAI A02 and WAN HAI A03. The ships are the second and the third vessel in the series of 13,200 TEU containerships built by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

The containerships are designed with a length overall of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots.

They take energy efficiency and environment-friendly aspects into account. Specifically, they are equipped with full-balanced twisted bulb rudders, and pre-swirl fin. They are designed to meet the highest level of requirement for Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for phase III in advance. Besides that, all the ships delivered are certified with Smart Ship notations.

WAN HAI A02 & WAN HAI A03 will be delivered at the end of April and mid of Jul 2023 respectively and will be deployed in Far East to the United States of America services. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure its continuous pursuit of fleet upgrading.

To remind, the Taiwan’s company welcomed its first 13,200 TEU containership this March. The delivery ceremony took place at at HHI’s Ulsan yard.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Wan Hai welcomes 1st eco-friendly 13,200 TEU boxship from HHI Posted: about 1 month ago

To remind, Wan Hai Lines placed an order with Hyundai Heavy Industries for five 13,200 TEU container vessels back in 2021.

They will be the biggest ones in the company’s fleet in terms of capacity, outstripping the current 11,923 TEU containerships.