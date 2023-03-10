Wan Hai welcomes 1st eco-friendly 13,200 TEU boxship from HHI

March 10, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Taiwanese shipping company Wan Hai Lines has taken delivery of the first 13,100 TEU containership from South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Wan Hai Lines

As informed, the delivery ceremony took place at HHI’s Ulsan yard. After the delivery, the vessel visited Qingdao Port on 5 March while on his maiden voyage.

The 13,200 TEU series is designed with a length of 335 meters, a breadth of 51 meters, a draft of 16 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 22 knots.

The containership takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account. It is equipped with fully balanced twisted bulb rudders, a pre-swirl fin and meets the highest level of requirement for EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for phase III in advance, according to the company.

Besides that, all the ships delivered so far are certified with “Smart Ship” notations.

WAN HAI A01 will be deployed in the Far East to the West Coast of South America service. These new vessels are part of Wan Hai Lines efforts to ensure its continuous pursuit of a fleet upgrade.

To remind, Wan Hai Lines placed an order with Hyundai Heavy Industries for five 13,200 TEU container vessels back in 2021.

The new vessels are slated to start delivery in the first quarter of 2023, with the last newbuild set to be copleted by the end of November 2023.

They will be the biggest ones in the company’s fleet in terms of capacity, outstripping the current 11,923 TEU containerships.