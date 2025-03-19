Akçakoca platform; Source: Trillion Energy
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy Wheels up to up hydrocarbon production ante at giant gas field offshore Türkiye

Wheels up to up hydrocarbon production ante at giant gas field offshore Türkiye

Exploration & Production
March 19, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Canada’s oil and gas player Trillion Energy is working on implementing solutions to bolster and maintain natural gas production in the long run at its giant field off the coast of Türkiye, with a gas lift compressor system.

Akçakoca platform; Source: Trillion Energy

Trillion Energy is determined to raise the production bar at the SASB offshore gas project in Türkiye’s section of the Black Sea. To this end, the firm installed new velocity string tubing in two tripod-based wells, Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2, in January 2025, completing the operation within approximately two weeks.

The activities followed the installation of similar tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. Therefore, six wells have been upgraded with the new smaller-diameter tubing to mitigate water loading and enhance production efficiency.

After the velocity string program, the wells were injected with nitrogen to evacuate water, lower the bottom hole pressure, and stimulate gas production. As the wells are said to have responded positively to the nitrogen operation, the firm claims this demonstrates the success of the velocity strings and confirms the effect of water reduction on the well performance.

Related Article

Trillion did not stop there; instead, it has selected several artificial lift techniques for various wells to enhance and sustain long-term production rates. This led the company to secure a gas lift compressor system for the Akcakoca platform to enable continuous gas lift injection into select wells, supporting production growth and consistency.

This compressor will undergo testing on an onshore natural gas well before deployment, with modifications including piping, cabling, inverter, and separator installations. The testing is slated to start next week, with final mobilization to the platform expected the following week.

Related Article

Moreover, the company underlines that high-pressure nitrogen injection is on the agenda after the installation of the gas lift compressor to stimulate production. In addition, the Canadian player is set on putting various pump solutions in place to curtail water loading and optimize well performance.

Trillion’s planned enhancements, which it describes as strategic interventions expected to occur in the coming months, encompass one progressive cavity pump (PCP) and two slim-hole electric submersible pumps (ESPs) attached to the new tubing. The firm is adamant that these steps are critical to sustaining long-term production rates.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Twitter.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles