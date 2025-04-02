Akcakoca platform; Source: Trillion Energy
Gas production boost coming up next on giant Black Sea field's horizon

April 2, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Canada’s oil and gas player Trillion Energy is a day away from resuming activities to put all the required puzzle pieces in place to increase and maintain natural gas production at its huge gas field in the Black Sea off the coast of Türkiye, thanks to a gas lift compressor system.

After pausing work due to Ramadan, the company is ready to hit play once again and continue with work at the SASB offshore gas project in Türkiye’s section of the Black Sea, with activities set to resume by Thursday, April 3.

With the installation of velocity string tubing in six natural gas wells out of the way, Trillion is implementing further measures for artificial lift and has selected several such techniques, including a gas lift compressor system and pumps for the Akcakoca platform.

The company claims to be advancing its compressed natural gas (CNG) compressor initiative steadily, as it has sourced, installed, and tested the compressor at an onshore well on March 27, 2025, before its planned move to the platform deployed at SASB.

The compressor is now at the Akcakoca shore base, undergoing final adjustments, such as piping and separator installations, with an inverter installed to meet the platform’s power requirements. The company intends to perform a nitrogen lift to boost gas production before activation.

Once the operational switch has been turned on, the compressor is expected to enable continuous gas lift injection into select wells to stabilize production. Many other players are looking for hydrocarbons in the Black Sea.

This includes OMV Petrom and Romgaz, which recently kicked off drilling operations at the first well in their multi-well program in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea. The former is also setting the stage with NewMed Energy to drill an exploration well in the Bulgarian Black Sea.

