Akçakoca production platform; Source: Trillion Energy
Bad weather postpones offshore installation ops at Türkiye’s gas field

April 11, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Canada’s oil and gas player Trillion Energy is keen on resuming gas lift compressor installation activities next week at its giant gas field in the Black Sea off the coast of Türkiye.

Trillion scheduled the restart of activities at its SASB offshore gas project after Ramadan in Türkiye’s section of the Black Sea. These operations were slated to resume last week, as the firm decided to follow the installation of velocity string tubing in six natural gas wells with measures for artificial lift.

To this end, the company decided on a gas lift compressor system and pumps for the Akcakoca platform. In an update on the progress of its compressed natural gas (CNG) compressor initiative, Trillion revealed that the CNG compressor project was advancing steadily.

According to the Canadian player, the gas lift compressor system was transported to the Akcakoca production platform after final adjustments. However, weather conditions have interfered with the advancement of the planned work.

Courtesy of Trillion

“Due to severe weather from April 11 to 13, the gas lift compressor installation is scheduled to start on Monday, April 14. The crew requires two days to install, test, and monitor the system,” elaborated Trillion.

After becoming operational, the compressor is expected to enable continuous gas lift injection into select wells to stabilize production. SASB is a conventional gas field in the Southwestern Black Sea, entailing numerous conventional natural gas pools in shallow water.

Trillion is redeveloping the field with a planned multi-well program that kicked off in 2022. Phase B outlines the target to have six producing wells by Q3 2025, out of which five are development wells and one is a stratigraphic well. Two sidetracks are planned to be drilled.

SASB gas field development map; Source: Trillion

