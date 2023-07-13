Will UK’s new CCUS strategy open doors to multi-billion global supply chain market?

The UK, just like other countries around the globe, is looking to accelerate the deployment of technologies that can curb its carbon footprint to reach its net-zero aspirations. Within its decarbonisation arsenal, carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) is quickly rising through the ranks to earn its place in the history books as a profitable and climate-friendly venture. This is illustrated by a new carbon capture supply chain strategy, which is expected to pave the way for Britain to gain entry into the global supply chain market.