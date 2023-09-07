Winning International taps Beihai for methanol-ready WinningMax ore carrier duo

September 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Chinese shipbuilder CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding in collaboration with China State Shipbuilding Trading has signed a contract for the construction of two 325,000 dwt ore carriers with Singapore-based Winning International Group.

Image credit CSSC

The contract marks the inaugural cooperation between Winning International Group and CSSC Beihai.

The two 325,000-ton ore carriers, known as the WinningMax ship type, represent an independent innovation and custom design by CSDC, a subsidiary design company of Beihai Shipbuilding.

The bulkers, to be classed by DNV and CCS classification societies, feature a depth of 30.50 meters, a structural draft of 22.00 meters, and a speed of 13.9 knots. They are designed to meet the requirements of Phase III of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for ships.

Compared to traditional Capesize ships, the WinningMax ships achieve a reduction of nearly 50% in energy consumption per ton, Beihai Shipbuilding said.

Moreover, these vessels will be equipped with a 12,000-cubic-meter methanol fuel storage tank, allowing them to be converted to methanol at a later stage and become future-ready for “zero-carbon” voyages with the use of green methanol.

Winning International Group, is a comprehensive conglomerate encompassing shipowner business, shipping operation, maritime transshipment, ship management, mining development, and railway construction and operation. Notably, it boasts the largest bulk carrier fleet in Singapore and is the world’s premier bauxite shipping company, with an annual cargo volume exceeding 50 million tons.

Additionally, the Société Minière de Boké, the mining company of SMB-Winning Consortium led by Singapore’s Winning International Group, holds mining rights for Blocks 1 and 2 of the Simandou Iron Mine in Guinea. The company’s future plans involve the establishment of an ultra-large ore carrier fleet responsible for ocean transportation of bauxite and iron ore from Guinea, along with increased investments in green fleets.

Separately, Beihai Shipbuilding has won a massive deal for the construction of up to six ammonia-ready bulk carriers from Eastern Pacific Shipping.

The contract was signed on September 5, as confirmed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and it involves the construction of three firm and three optional 210,000 dwt ammonia dual-fuel/ dual-fuel ready bulk carriers.