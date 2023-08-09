Premium
With 35 out of 36 rigs contracted, Shelf Drilling’s backlog stands at $2.6 billion
Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has revealed higher revenue for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher day rates and effective utilisation across its fleet, as seven rigs started new contracts and extensions in India, Saudi Arabia, and West Africa.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...