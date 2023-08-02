With Shell and Wood going steady for 70 years, new deal for energy projects extends their relationship

August 2, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Wood plc, a consulting and engineering company operating across energy and materials markets, has been awarded a multi-year enterprise framework agreement (EFA) to continue to provide services to Shell’s global projects that ensure energy security and enable the energy transition.

(L-R) Alistair Hope – Senior Vice President of Conventional Oil & Gas and Offshore Wind Projects, Shell; Paul Macgregor – EPC Management, Contracts & Procurement Manager, Shell; Craig Shanaghey – Executive President of Projects, Wood; Scott Commons – Vice President of Strategy & Development, Wood; Steve Nicol – Executive President of Operations, Wood; Chris Mijatovich – EPC Category Manager, Shell; Source: Wood

Wood will provide its consulting, engineering, procurement, and project management service to support Shell’s greenfield and brownfield projects, which aim to tackle energy security and energy transition with a focus on carbon capture, low-carbon fuels, and hydrogen.

Ken Gilmartin, Wood’s CEO, commented: “This award continues a 70-year relationship between Shell and Wood, spanning more than 20 countries and numerous major projects. Complex project excellence is where we excel and we are aligned with Shell in our strategic ambitions to deliver the energy the world needs today while simultaneously delivering the energy transition at pace. We look forward to continuing to partner with Shell as we work to design a better energy future together.”

With this in mind, Wood will deploy expertise in decarbonisation, digitalisation, and asset life extension to enhance Shell’s assets worldwide. Under the three-year framework agreement, which entails options for two one-year extensions, services will be provided by the firm’s consulting and engineering teams in Europe, North America, Latin America, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

This deal comes only weeks after Wood secured a long-term contract extension for the work on 20 installations off Brunei with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP), a subsidiary of the oil major Shell.

Aside from working for BP and Centrica, Wood recently joined forces with Transitus Energy to explore opportunities for onshore and offshore decarbonisation projects across the United Kingdom’s energy industry.