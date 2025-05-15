Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel With ‘strong market interest’, VTTI advances Amplifhy project to the next phase

With ‘strong market interest’, VTTI advances Amplifhy project to the next phase

Business Developments & Projects
May 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Following the request for expression of interest, the Dutch energy infrastructure firm VTTI is taking its Amplifhy project, which includes the development of ammonia import terminals and cracking facilities in Rotterdam and Antwerp, to the next phase of its open season.

VTTI at the Port of Rotterdam. Courtesy of VTTI

VTTI launched an open season for the Amplifhy project on December 9, 2024, to support the growth of Europe’s hydrogen market by aligning infrastructure with market needs.

The deadline for submitting a non-binding expression of interest was set for the end of February 2025.

The company has now reported a “strong market response” to its request for expression of interest, following which the project has moved on to the next phase – negotiation of heads of agreements.

Tom Smeenk, Executive Vice President Growth, commented on the development: “The start of the negotiations for Heads of Agreement with interested parties marks an important step forward in our mission to develop Europe’s future hydrogen infrastructure.

“This phase represents a key milestone as we work toward establishing leading ammonia storage and cracking facilities for the import of hydrogen – supporting Europe’s 2030 hydrogen and decarbonization goals and driving the transition to a more sustainable energy system.”

Related Article

Project Amplifhy includes the development of ammonia import terminals and cracking facilities at VTTI’s strategic locations in Rotterdam and Antwerp, which are expected to play an important role in enabling the large-scale import and conversion of clean ammonia into hydrogen, a key carrier of green energy, to help decarbonize the European economy.

Amplifhy Rotterdam and Amplifhy Antwerp have received the status of Project of Common Interest from the European Commission and, as part of this recognition, VTTI has secured around €20 million in co-funding to support the development of the projects.

Amplifhy Rotterdam entails a phased development of four ammonia cracking facilities and associated ammonia tankage.

The project at VTTI’s terminal in Antwerp (ATPC) also entails a phased development of multiple ammonia cracking facilities and associated tankage. 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles