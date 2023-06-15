Woodside and TechnipFMC strike another deal offshore Western Australia

June 15, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Australia’s energy giant Woodside Energy has awarded TechnipFMC with a contract to deliver flexible pipes and umbilicals for a project offshore Western Australia.

Source: TechnipFMC

Under the contract deemed as “significant”, TechnipFMC is in charge of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of flexible pipes and umbilicals for the Julimar Phase 3 development.

The company will tie back four subsea gas wells in the Carnarvon Basin to the existing Julimar subsea infrastructure producing to the Wheatstone platform, using high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) flexible pipe and steel tube umbilicals.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We have a strong history of solid project execution with Woodside as demonstrated by the successful delivery of the Pyxis, Lambert Deep, and Greater Western Flank Phase 3 projects. We look forward to continuing this collaborative relationship with this award on Julimar Phase 3 as part of our framework agreement.”

TechnipFMC defines a “significant” contract as worth between $75 million and $250 million. The award will be included in the company’s inbound orders in the second quarter of 2023.

Woodside Energy Julimar is operator on behalf of the Julimar joint venture participants. The participants are Woodside Energy, holding 65 per cent, and KUFPEC Australia (Julimar), holding 35 per cent.

The two parties recently struck a deal for decommissioning activities offshore Western Australia. Namely, Woodside handed out a batch of deals to multiple players – Transocean, TechnipFMC, Heerema, McDermott, Fugro, DOF, and McMahon – for the removal and disposal of subsea infrastructure at several oil and gas fields.