‘World’s first’ dual-fuel methanol escort tug hits the water

September 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar has launched “the world’s first” large purpose-built dual-fuel methanol escort tug constructed for KOTUG Canada, a partnership between KOTUG International and Canada’s Horizon Maritime.

The newbuild is the first of two dual-fuel methanol tugs built for KOTUG Canada to serve the country’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP), escorting tankers from the harbor limits of the Port of Vancouver to the open Pacific Ocean, while also providing “significant environmental benefits” by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and underwater radiated noise.

Courtesy of Sanmar Shipyards

The 44-meter-long methanol-powered tugs are based on the RAsalvor 4400-DFM design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Along with escort work, RAsalvor 4400-DFM tugs are designed to provide long-range towing, anchor handling, rescue, and salvage, Sanmar explained, adding that the vessels are equipped with firefighting equipment to meet the requirements of ABS FFV 1 notation and will have the largest spill response capabilities of any tugs on the British Columbia coast.

Ali Gürün, Sanmar’s Vice Chairman & CEO, commented on the launching milestone: “The launch of this radically new tug, the first of twins, is an important day for the whole tug industry. It marks a major step forward in the use of alternative fuels to protect our planet. These are among the most powerful tugs ever built, yet have environmental protection at their heart. At SANMAR we are proud to be leading the way to an environmentally-friendly future.”

Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International, added: “The launch of the world’s first dual-fuel methanol escort tug is more than a milestone for KOTUG Canada— it is a defining moment for the maritime industry. These powerful vessels prove that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand. By investing in clean technologies today, we are shaping the future of towage and paving the way for the industry to follow.”

