World’s first: Norsepower’s rotor sails to be installed on coal carrier

July 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

IINO Kaiun Kaisha (IINO LINES) and Electric Power Development (J-POWER) have agreed to install the rotor sail (wind propulsion auxiliary device) manufactured by Finnish Norsepower Oy on the dedicated coal carrier Yodohine.

Illustration; Credit: Norsepower

As informed, the 2006-built vessel will be the first case of the installation of Norsepower Rotor Sails on a dedicated coal carrier, and the installation will take place in the third quarter of 2024.

The Norsepower Rotor Sail, which is 4 meters high and has a 4-meter diameter, is an innovative modernised version of the Flettner rotor.

According to the company, the device uses the vessel’s electric power to rotate the cylinder-shaped rotors on the deck. These rotating sails use the wind to generate powerful thrust, resulting in the reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by approximately 6-10% in combination with the navigation optimization system.

Meanwhile, Tokyo-based INNO LINES and J-POWER have previously collaborated with Norsepower.

This is the second vessel for IINO LINES following a very large gas carrier (VLGC) to be equipped with the Norsepower Rotor Sails. The LPG dual-fuel vessel was delivered in March this year from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd in Korea, and will be equipped with two bespoke 20m tall Norsepower Rotor Sails side by side.

In addition, this is the second time that J-POWER has installed a wind propulsion auxiliary system on a dedicated coal carrier. The company announced a BLUE MISSION 2050 strategy in February 2021, and is working to make its power generation business carbon-neutral by 2050.

