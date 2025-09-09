An LNG vessel at dock at night
Home Fossil Energy $250M investment in sight as ADNOC Gas secures global index spot

$250M investment in sight as ADNOC Gas secures global index spot

Business Developments & Projects
September 9, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The shares of ADNOC Gas, a subsidiary of the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), are set to be included in the international equity index FTSE Emerging Index, which is part of the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (GEIS).

Illustration; Source: ADNOC Gas

Tracked by international investors, the FTSE Emerging Index measures the performance of large and mid-cap companies across advanced and secondary emerging markets within the FTSE GEIS. The latter includes over 19,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally.

This milestone, which will take effect on September 22, 2025, could bring up to $250 million in incremental investment, according to analysts’ estimates. Furthermore, thanks to greater exposure to institutional investors, the company hopes to achieve deeper market penetration and enhanced stock visibility.

ADNOC Gas believes this will result in greater visibility among global institutional investors, paired with a broader shareholder base and greater liquidity on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “Joining the FTSE Emerging Index is a strong endorsement of ADNOC Gas’ fundamentals and consistent delivery on our strategy. This achievement reinforces our ambition to diversify our institutional investor base, enhance liquidity, and elevate our global investment profile. It follows our recent inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and reflects market confidence in our growth trajectory.

Al Nuaimi added that her company remains committed to creating long-term, sustainable value for shareholders, including through $20 billion in planned capital expenditure, and a plan to deliver over 40% EBITDA growth by 2029 versus 2023.

This comes on top of the multi-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals ADNOC Gas inked recently. In addition to a three-year supply agreement with Germany’s SEFE, the UAE giant signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

