Germany’s SEFE and UAE’s ADNOC Gas strengthen energy ties with LNG deal

Business & Finance
July 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE) has expanded its liquefied natural gas (LNG) arsenal through a multi-year LNG supply agreement with ADNOC Gas, a subsidiary of the UAE-headquartered ADNOC, bolstering Europe’s energy security.

With deliveries slated to begin in summer 2025, this three-year supply agreement, valued at approximately $400 million, will enable SEFE to get over 0.7 million tonnes of LNG from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, said to be a key asset in the UAE-based company’s portfolio, thanks to a production capacity of 6 million tonnes per year. This LNG plant has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since starting operations in 1977.

The duo’s agreement, which is perceived to reflect their ambitions to expand their global footprint and fortify their long-term relationships with key energy partners, builds on the ongoing strategic collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and Germany, aimed at fostering energy security and sustainable fuel development.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, commented: “This agreement strengthens our longstanding partnership with SEFE and reinforces ADNOC Gas’ role as a reliable global energy provider and our commitment to supporting energy security and sustainability in Europe. As we continue to make tangible progress in delivering our strategic goals, it sends a clear message to investors, partners, and stakeholders about our ability to thrive in today’s energy markets.”

ADNOC Gas is seen as a key player in ADNOC Group’s strategy to enhance its natural gas production capacity and expand its global LNG exports, contributing to the United Arab Emirates’ broader goals of sustainable energy growth and strengthening economic ties with key international markets.

SEFE claims that natural gas, as a crucial transitional fuel, offers lower carbon emissions compared to other fossil fuels and serves as an important raw material in industrial value chains. The firm emphasizes its commitment to ensuring energy security across Germany and Europe by expanding its international portfolio and strengthening its global partnerships.

Frederic Barnaud, CCO of SEFE, underlined: “Over the past two decades, we’ve built a strong partnership with ADNOC, and we value our relationship with such a reputable and reliable supplier.

“This new medium-term LNG contract builds on the long-term supply agreement with ADNOC that we signed last year, thereby adding another flexible source of LNG to our portfolio – to the benefit of both Europe’s security of supply and our global market trading activities.”

The deal with ADNOC Gas comes shortly after SEFE firmed up an LNG deal with Venture Global and a gas deal with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to ensure diversified and reliable energy sources for Germany and beyond.

