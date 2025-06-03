CP2 LNG; Source: Venture Global
$28 billion LNG export project breaks ground in Louisiana

June 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Venture Global, an American producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from North American basins, has kicked off site work at its proposed multibillion-dollar export project in Louisiana, United States. This is the firm’s third facility to be built in the last five years.

The launch of site work and the initiation of full mobilization at the CP2 LNG project follow the conditional approval to export LNG to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries from the project, which is slated to bring new LNG supply to the global market beginning in 2027.

Upon completion, Venture Global expects to become the largest LNG exporter in the United States and the second largest in the world, after the Calcasieu Pass project came online in March 2022 and the Plaquemines LNG project begun exports in late 2024. Recently, CP2 received final approval and notices to proceed from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global, commented: “Venture Global applauds the Commission and FERC staff for their continued work to advance critical U.S. energy projects like CP2 LNG that support our allies abroad and thousands of jobs here at home.

“With all federal approvals now in hand we are excited to announce that we have launched on-site work for this project, which is expected to deliver reliable low-cost LNG to the world starting in 2027.”

Described as a strategically important project that is set to provide U.S. LNG to customers in Europe, Japan, and other allies around the world, CP2 is envisioned to pay more than $4 billion in local property taxes during its operation and support approximately 3,000 new jobs in Louisiana, 400 of which will be direct, permanent employees of CP2.

This project is forecast to employ approximately 7,500 direct construction jobs at peak construction and support tens of thousands of indirect subcontractor, part-time, and full-time jobs in over 30 states. Building off the U.S. firm’s ‘design one, build many’ modularized LNG facility strategy, CP2 is perceived to be already well advanced in engineering, procurement, and contracting.

Aside from the site work, there is significant off-site work underway on the project modules and equipment. The $28 billion CP2 LNG terminal will be located an approximately 1,150-acre site alongside the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

The proposed CP Express pipeline is set to originate in Jasper and Newton County, Texas, before it ends at the LNG project in Cameron Parish, where it will feed natural gas to the proposed LNG facility.

“This significant engineering and off-site progress now positions CP2 as one of the most advanced LNG export projects under development in the United States and we believe, once completed, will position Venture Global to become the top exporter of U.S. LNG,” underlined the American LNG player.

