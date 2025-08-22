Platinum Explorer; Source: Vantage Drilling
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy 30 extra days to sort out terms of Vantage drillship’s new gig

30 extra days to sort out terms of Vantage drillship’s new gig

Project & Tenders
August 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Vantage Drilling International, a Bermuda-exempted offshore drilling contractor, has agreed to prolong the expiration date of a conditional letter of award (CLOA) with an undisclosed client regarding a potential job for one of its ultra-deepwater drillships.

Platinum Explorer; Source: Vantage Drilling

The conditional letter of award for the 2010-built Platinum Explorer drillship, which was revealed in April 2025, entailed a 90-day validity period and a value of approximately $80 million.

While the CLOA for the sixth-generation ultra-deepwater rig got extended by 30 days on July 22, Vantage Drilling has now confirmed a further extension until August 29, 2025. However, the rig owner has underlined that the remainder of the terms and conditions remain unchanged.

As a result, the drillship is still expected to mobilize and prepare for this assignment during Q3 2025 and begin the drilling work in Q4 2025. The rig, which is capable of working in water depths of up to 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), has a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters).

Earlier this year, Vantage secured marketing rights for a newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship, enabling it to market the seventh-generation rig for opportunities in Africa, the Mediterranean, Asia, and Australasia.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles