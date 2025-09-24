MP Nautical Aleesya
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy $34M vessel duo positions Marco Polo for Asian oil & gas and wind opportunities

$34M vessel duo positions Marco Polo for Asian oil & gas and wind opportunities

Vessels
September 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Singapore’s Marco Polo Marine has added two new anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels to its fleet to boost its offshore oil and gas, and potentially wind energy, sector capabilities.

MP Nautical Aleesya (for illustration purposes only); Source: Marco Polo

With a combined value of around $34 million, the vessels are expected to join the Singaporean firm’s fleet in 2026. Once this happens, the group’s offshore fleet will grow from 19 to 21 vessels. The player expects the acquisition to strengthen its position in the offshore marine and renewable energy sectors.

The new vessels are designed to primarily support oil and gas activities in the Southeast Asian region. Additionally, they are also capable of being deployed to Northeast Asia to support offshore wind farm projects as new opportunities arise.

“These vessels, with their expected completion in 2026, will enhance our ability to serve a broader range of clients and support both traditional oil & gas operations and the rapidly growing offshore wind sector. We are confident that this investment will strengthen our competitive edge and drive long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine.

The AHTS vessels are said to be equipped with advanced features tailored to meet the requirements of the offshore industry. Both feature dynamic positioning (DP2) and Fire Fighting Class 1 capabilities.

The first one will be owned by the company’s 71% indirect subsidiary, PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (PT BBR). This vessel has a length overall (LOA) of 60.8 metres, a breadth of 16 metres, a bollard pull of 80 tonnes, and 6,000 brake horsepower (BHP).

The second AHTS will be Singapore-registered. This unit is larger, with a LOA of 76 metres, a breadth of 18.5 metres, a bollard pull of 135 tonnes, and 10,800 BHP.

Earlier this month, the company hired Salt Ship Design to develop what it says is a next-generation commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV), dubbed CSOV Plus, also set to serve offshore wind and oil and gas markets.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles