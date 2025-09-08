Marco Polo Marine unveils next-gen CSOV for offshore wind, oil & gas subsea operations

Back to overview
Business & Finance
September 8, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Marco Polo Marine has contracted Norway’s Salt Ship Design to develop what the Singapore-based company says is a next-generation commissioning service operations vessel (CSOV), dubbed CSOV Plus, set to serve offshore wind and oil & gas markets. The new vessel is expected to enter service in 2028.

Artist’s impression; Source: Marco Polo Marine

The deal was signed by Marco Polo Marine’s Taiwan-based subsidiary, PKR Offshore and Marco Polo Shipyard, which will build the new CSOV Plus at its yard in Batam, Indonesia. Construction is due to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

According to a press release Marco Polo Group published on September 8, the CSOV Plus is purpose-built from the keel up to support both offshore wind and oil & gas commissioning and subsea operations.

Once built, CSOV Plus will be capable of supporting the complete lifecycle of offshore wind projects, from construction and cable installation to repairs, maintenance, and technician transfer for commissioning and ongoing operations. The vessel’s versatile design enables it to also be deployed in the oil & gas sector, the Group said.

The vessel will be equipped with a battery-hybrid power system, engines ready for alternative fuels such as methanol, a 100-ton active heave-compensated crane, and an enhanced walk-to-work system capable of facilitating safe personnel transfer in wave heights up to 3 meters, the company says.

The new CSOV Plus will follow Marco Polo Marine’s first newbuild CSOV, which was completed last year.

The Group unveiled plans to build, own, and operate its first CSOV in Asia in September 2022, and two months later, Vestas booked the new vessel for deployment on offshore wind projects in the Asia Pacific region. In August, Marco Polo Marine said its first CSOV had started generating income for the Group after being deployed for work in mid-April.

According to the CEO of Marco Polo Marine, the new CSOV Plus represents the Group’s direct response to market demands for more versatile and efficient offshore assets.

“By integrating advanced wind farm support with other proven oil & gas related capabilities, we’re delivering unprecedented versatility that serves clients across multiple sectors whilst maximising operational uptime and providing significant competitive advantages. We’re confident this innovative design will exceed our customers’ expectations and set new industry standards for crew comfort and safety”, said Sean Lee, CEO of Marco Polo Marine.

