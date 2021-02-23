3D at Depth enters geophysical survey arena

February 23, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

3D at Depth has launched its offshore geophysical survey services division.

The new division will provide surveys to support both nearshore, inshore, and offshore deepwater development activities focused in the areas of offshore wind farms, pipeline routes, environmental site surveys, offshore hydrocarbon projects, and civil engineering surveys.

3D at Depth first commercialised Subsea LiDAR (SL) technology for the offshore industry in 2014.

The geophysical survey service division gets supports from a team of experienced LiDAR experts, 3D data specialists, geophysical, and hydrographic professionals.

The team complements the company’s patented Subsea LiDAR (SL) laser technology and innovations including 3D at Depth’s comprehensive inspection and survey solution.

The geophysical survey services division will leverage 3D at Depth’s in-house electronics, system integration, and design capabilities as key differentiators.

Subsea LiDAR 3D data sets will merge with multibeam echosounder (MBES) multi-frequency, multi-spectral data acquisition and optical technologies which should, according to the company, enable more robust, higher quality output, maximizing results for the end client.

Deepwater offshore, inshore, and nearshore projects will also have a clear advantage with 3D at Depth’s integrated autonomous or tethered underwater vehicle and vessel mounted survey solution, the company said.

The fully integrated solution incorporates a hovering supervised autonomous AUV/ ROV package and takes full advantage of 3D at Depth’s Subsea LiDAR (SL) laser with remote sensing technology – inertial navigation coupled with a multibeam echosounder and pipeline and hydrocarbon leak detection sensors. One tool, one set-up, one mobilisation for multiple survey deliverables designed for efficient and integrated operations.

Courtesy: 3D at Depth

Neil Manning, COO, 3D at Depth, said:

“Since the company formation, we’ve focused on developing flexible site and subsea asset characterization technologies designed to reduce crew time and dramatically lower CO2 emissions, while increasing the speed and quality of the results.

“By deploying smaller, more efficient vessels that can be operated safely outside the 500m zone or offshore exclusion areas without sacrificing data quality is a differentiator.

“When we looked at the problem, we found a gap in the geophysical market for this type of implementation that delivers cost-efficient surveys that still provide maximum data quality. Specifically, we pulled from our deep-water technology portfolio to fast-track a solution that meets the current requirements of the shallow water survey market.”

Geophysical and geotechnical capabilities for the projects will be available from vessel-mounted or subsea-vehicle-mounted methods to allow for both long and close-range inspections which enable a blend of efficient data collection and high data quality to meet and exceed the demands from the end-users.

The Range of services includes: Rig and platform site surveys; Geohazard surveys; Wind farm site surveys; Pre-engineering surveys; Clearance surveys also including UXO; Ice gouge surveys; Multibeam echosounder surveys in shallow and deep water; Pre-and post-lay Pipeline route surveys; Deepwater site developments; LNG and FPSO offloading facilities; and finally Marine archaeology and cultural heritage sites.