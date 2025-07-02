Back to overview
TGS gets offshore wind site characterization job in Norway

Business Developments & Projects
July 2, 2025, by Adnan Memija

TGS has won a contract for offshore wind site characterization, including acquisition, imaging, and interpretation services offshore Norway.

Seismic vessel Ramform Vanguard; Photo: TGS

Ramform Vanguard will start acquisition in early July, with a duration of approximately 25 days. The imaging and interpretation work will begin concurrently with data acquisition, and final data delivery to the client is expected in Q1 2026.

The vessel is equipped with TGS’s proprietary Ultra-High-Resolution 3D (UHR3D) streamers and integrated geophysical sensors. This technology is designed to sample the seismic wavefield at a high spatial and temporal rate, providing high-resolution data of the shallow subsurface targets for offshore wind farm development.

“We are very pleased to secure another offshore wind site characterization contract in Northern Europe, extending our acquisition campaign in the region by nearly a month,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

“We are seeing strong client adoption for our high-quality geophysical approach to mapping shallower subsurface targets, which supports data-driven decision making for offshore wind farm development and offers a compelling alternative to traditional geophysical wind solutions.”

At the beginning of this year, TGS secured another contract for offshore wind site characterisation on the UK continental shelf for a repeat client.

In terms of other recent news from TGS, the company carried out a geophysical survey at the Green Volt floating offshore wind project site in Scotland.

Regarding Norway, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) identified at the end of last month four more areas as suitable for future offshore wind development.

