Aras Driller jack-up rig; Source: Ocean Oilfield
44-year old rig crosses the finish line at offshore drilling job in UAE

April 1, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions has confirmed the completion of an offshore drilling assignment, which one of its jack-up rigs carried out off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While disclosing the end of the Aras Driller rig’s PIOL 2024-2025 offshore drilling campaign in the waters of Abu Dhabi, Ocean Oilfield explained that the assignment included the drilling of appraisal and exploratory wells.

The company claims the 1979-built rig delivered “outstanding” results through planning, collaboration, and commitment to safety and operational excellence.

The UAE-based player said: “A heartfelt thank you to our exceptional Ccews — your dedication, professionalism, and integrity were pivotal in ensuring a safe and efficient operation for our client.

“We also extend our deepest gratitude to the PIOL Management Team for their strong leadership, trust, and relentless focus on protecting every team member, as well as their steadfast support throughout this journey.”

The Aras Driller jack-up rig features an 82-SD-C design and can accommodate 100 people. The unit was constructed by Marathon Letourneau, Vicksburg Mississippi. With a maximum drilling depth of 20,000 feet (6.1 kilometers), it is capable of operating in water depths of 280 feet (85.34 meters).

Following its Kuzey Marmara underground gas storage drilling campaign with Kolin Kaylon JV in 2023, the rig departed from Turkiye to the Middle East and began a contract in Umm Al Quwain, in the UAE, with Atlantis (UAQ) Limited.

The Aras Driller rig finished the plug and abandonment program at the UAQ gas field offshore Umm Al Quwain last year.

