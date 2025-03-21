Rawabi Vallianz offshore jack-up barge (JUB) 610; Source: Ocean Oilfield
UAE player wraps up refurbishment and activation job for jack-up barge

UAE player wraps up refurbishment and activation job for jack-up barge

March 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions has finished an upgrade and activation assignment for a jack-up barge (JUB) at its Sharjah Hamriyah Shipyard in the UAE.

While disclosing the completion of the upgrade and activation project for Rawabi Vallianz’s offshore jack-up barge 610, Ocean Oilfield confirmed that the 610 JUB sailed away from its shipyard “safely, successfully, and on time” after the works were done.

The Abu-Dhani player highlighted: “This achievement marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Rawabi Vallianz, reflecting their trust in our capabilities and our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that enhance operational efficiency and extend asset lifecycles.

“At Ocean Oilfield, we are proud to support Rawabi Vallianz with their projects and deeply appreciate their sustained trust, confidence, and repeated project awards. Our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence for RAWABI projects remains our top priority.”

In 2023, Ocean Oilfield did the maintenance and upgrade activities on another jack-up barge, which sailed away from its Sharjah Hamriyah Shipyard, following a thirty-day maintenance program that was completed within the time frame.

Before this, the Abu Dhabi firm brought the reactivation and upgrade work to an end for one of Borr Drilling’s jack-up rigs, which left the shipyard to start its drilling assignment in the Middle East.

Commenting on the latest jack-up barge job, Sameer Mohammed, CEO and Managing Director of Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions, remarked: “I am delighted to congratulate the entire Ocean Oilfield Team on the successful completion of the upgrade & activation project for the Rawabi Vallianz offshore jack-up barge 610 at our Sharjah Hamriyah Shipyard.”

Rawabi Vallianz offshore JUB 610; Source: Ocean Oilfield

Last year, the UAE player had its hands full with work, as confirmed by a quinquennial special periodic survey (SPS) and refurbishment work for a rig at Khalifa Port, KEZAD, Abu Dhabi. Recently, Ocean Oilfield was officially certified by the American Petroleum Institute (API) for API Q1: 10th Edition and API Q2: 2nd Edition.

The Abu Dhabi firm emphasized: “This achievement is particularly momentous as we are now the first shipyard in the UAE to attain API Q2 certification, a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. This prestigious certification underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality services and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the energy industry.

“It enables us to better serve our customers, ensuring that we meet and exceed the highest industry standards in engineering, fabrication, maintenance, and upgradation services. With three state-of-the-art shipyard facilities in the UAE, Ocean Oilfield is fully equipped to handle complex projects for the oil & gas, energy industry.”

The company’s capabilities span across maintenance, repair, upgrade, and conversion of mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs), offshore support vessels (OSVs), offshore structures and platforms; engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) projects; and comprehensive support for API Q1 and Q2 certified scopes.

“We are proud of this remarkable achievement and look forward to continuing our mission to provide exceptional services to our valued customers. Thank you to our team, partners, and clients for their support in reaching this milestone. Together, we are shaping the future of the energy industry,” underlined Ocean Oilfield.

