50Hertz, Elia to award framework agreements for offshore grid projects

August 12, 2020, by Adrijana Buljan

German transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz and Belgian TSO Elia have issued a call for tenders, under which they will award framework agreements for external resource services for offshore projects and regional centres in the two countries.

The TSOs are looking to enter framework agreements for offshore and onshore substations, offshore and onshore cable supply and installation, as well as supervision services for UXO, survey, dredging and construction works.

All contracts will have a duration of 72 months with an option for a two-time extension for 12 months.

Requests to participate can be sent until 4 September, with the tender to remain valid until 30 June 2021.