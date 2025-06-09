Princess Elisabeth Energy Island visualization; Source: Elia
Cost hike prompts alternative concept search for second UK-Belgium interconnector

Cost hike prompts alternative concept search for second UK-Belgium interconnector

Authorities & Government
June 9, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Given the recent increases in the cost of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) infrastructure, a new approach will be devised to construct the next phase of an energy island envisioned to be built some 45 kilometers off the Belgian coast, including the development of a second interconnector between Belgium and the UK.

The artificial Belgian energy island, known as Princess Elisabeth Energy Island, has received endorsement from the Belgian government, which confirmed that the optimization of the Princess Elisabeth offshore energy hub can continue, including the development of a second interconnector with the UK..

This project is led by Elia, a transmission system operator (TSO), which claims that the government decided to support the original goals of the energy hub, highlighting the need to complete it in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. Therefore, the construction of the energy hub and its connection to offshore wind sites in Belgium’s second wind zone in the North Sea are underway.

As the government has reaffirmed the importance of a second interconnector with the United Kingdom as part of Belgium’s energy policy, discussions with UK partners will continue to find joint solutions for the realization of the interconnector. An alternative approach to the next phase of the project will be developed as the original approach to that phase was put on hold earlier this year because of the recent rise in the cost of HVDC infrastructure.

As a result, the Belgian federal government, in collaboration with Elia, the federal administration, and the electricity and gas regulator (CREG), will now work on developing an alternative concept for the next phase, which should remain aligned with the original objectives of the project at a lower cost. As a result, the TSO will not sign the previously negotiated contract related to the purchase of HVDC infrastructure.

The construction of the energy island, which will enable wind farms in the Princess Elisabeth Zone to be efficiently connected to Belgium’s grid, is ongoing. Elia underlines its commitment to conducting all necessary analyses and taking the required initiatives to identify the best possible solution for the realization of the energy hub at the lowest possible cost.

Perceived to be of major strategic importance for Belgium and critical for the country’s electricity supply over the next few decades, the project aims to further develop and optimize wind production capacity in Belgium’s second offshore wind zone, while also realizing a second interconnector with the United Kingdom.

Both the continued development of offshore wind and a second interconnector with the UK are seen as being of strategic value for the country; thus, Elia, the Belgian government, the CREG, FOD Economie, and the UK authorities will work on an optimal approach to completing the energy hub.

Frédéric Dunon, CEO of Elia Transmission Belgium, commented: “We support the government’s ambition to realise the project’s core objectives through an optimised configuration which is adapted to current market conditions. We are pleased that the strategic importance of further offshore development and a second interconnector with the United Kingdom has been reaffirmed.

“These are key elements in Belgium’s long-term energy policy. Along with the authorities, the regulator and our UK partners, we will assess how this ambition can be achieved in the most efficient way.”

