A.P. Moller Holding now owns 93.4% stake in Svitzer

Business & Finance
May 16, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Danish investment company A.P. Moller Holding has completed its all-cash voluntary recommended purchase offer for the issued shares in compatriot towage services provider Svitzer.

On May 16, 2025, A.P. Moller Holding said it owns 93.4% of the share capital and voting rights in Svitzer, through its subsidiary APMH Invest. This corresponds to a total of 29,462,147 shares and voting rights in Svitzer.

As informed, A.P. Moller Holding intends to acquire the remaining shares in Svitzer compulsorily and to apply for the delisting of Svitzer’s shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen. The delisting is expected to take effect no later than May 22, 2025.

Last month, the investment company decided to buy out all of Svitzer’s shares, moving it from a public company to a private one.

“We would like to thank Svitzer’s shareholders for their trust in the company and their support throughout this process. We look forward to working closer with its management to further strengthen its market position and ensure that Svitzer remains a leading player in towage and maritime services,” Martin Larsen, CFO of A.P. Moller Holding, commented.

Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Svitzer employs around 4,000 people and operates a fleet of 456 vessels serving in 141 ports and 40 terminals worldwide. As part of the A.P. Moller Group, Svitzer will continue to operate independently under its current leadership and will retain the Svitzer brand.

