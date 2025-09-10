Svitzer
Home Green Marine Denmark welcomes its first electric tugboat

Vessels
September 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The green transition in Denmark’s maritime sector took an important step forward on September 9, 2025, as the country’s – and Svitzer’s – first electric tugboat was named at a ceremony in Copenhagen.

Courtesy of Svitzer

The new tugboat will carry the name Svitzer Ingrid, as announced by Her Majesty Queen Mary during the naming ceremony.

Svitzer Ingrid has a battery capacity of 1,808 kWh, equivalent to that of 23 modern electric cars, and can perform most tasks using electricity, thereby reducing annual CO₂ emissions by 600 to 900 tonnes.

“At Svitzer, we have an ambition to become climate neutral by 2040, so today marks an important milestone for us. The electrification of our vessels is a key part of achieving this target. Svitzer Ingrid will operate in the Sound with Helsingborg as its home port, and around 90% of all tasks can be completed using electricity,” Kasper Friis Nilaus, CEO of Svitzer, commented.

Svitzer operates a fleet of over 450 tugboats – assisting large tankers, container ships, and cruise vessels in and out of ports. Ingrid is Svitzer’s first fully battery-powered tugboat.

A second electric tugboat has been ordered for delivery in 2026, and Svitzer is also in the market for additional four electric tugboats.

Since 2016, Svitzer has also operated four hybrid tugs in Australia.

“We would like to make a larger share of our fleet battery-powered, but this depends on ports having the necessary charging infrastructure. We are not there yet, although we see positive progress,” Kasper Friis Nilaus added.

“Ultimately, ports will need charging infrastructure similar to that for cars. Shipping companies cannot achieve this on their own. We must work together across our industry, with policymakers and local communities, to develop viable green solutions,” he said.

The 25.4-meter-long Svitzer Ingrid will be recharged using renewable energy supply at the Port of Helsingborg.

OE logo

