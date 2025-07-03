Back to overview
Svitzer welcomes its first fully electric tug

July 3, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Denmark-based towage service provider Svitzer has taken delivery of its first fully electric tug from Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar Shipyards.

Courtesy of Sanmar

Based on the design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan, the Sanmar ElectRA 2500SX is the 30th tugboat delivered to Svitzer by the Turkish shipyard, including the remotely-operated Svitzer Hermod in 2016, and the high-tech Svitzer Taurus in 2024.

The newly delivered tug has an overall length of 25.4 meters, with a beam of 12.86 meters and a draft of 5.40 meters. With a 1,818 kWh battery, the newbuild is projected to operate ‘safely and efficiently’ using electric power only.

“At Svitzer, we are working focused on reducing our carbon emission footprint and thereby supporting the decarbonisation of the maritime industry. We believe that electric tugs are key to achieving our ambitions of net zero. With this new tug, we are taking real steps towards electrifying our fleet,” said Kasper Karlsen, Group Chief Operating Officer, Svitzer.

Last year, the Danish player signed a contract with another Turkish shipyard, namely Uzmar Shipbuilding, for the construction of the ‘world first’ battery electric methanol tug.

Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Svitzer employs around 4,000 people and operates a fleet of 456 vessels serving in 141 ports and 40 terminals worldwide. Just recently, Danish investment company A.P. Moller Holding completed its all-cash voluntary recommended purchase offer for the issued shares in the tugboat operator.

