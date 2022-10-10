ABL Group secures Greenlink interconnector offshore work

October 10, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

Energy and marine consultancy ABL Group has been awarded a contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services on the Greenlink interconnector – a 500MW interconnector linking power networks in Ireland and Great Britain.

Illustration (Courtesy of ABL Group)

Under the contract, awarded by the developer Greenlink Interconnector, ABL Group will provide marine warranty services for all transportation and installation operations relating to the two 160 kilometer-long subsea power cables, and one fiber optic cable.

Also, the UK-based consultancy will be tasked with performing marine assurance services to check the suitability of the proposed fleet for operations.

Greenlink is a 190-kilometer long high voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea and underground electricity cable system that will facilitate energy transmission between the Great Island substation in County Wexford in Ireland, and National Grid’s Pembroke substation in Pembrokeshire in UK.

Not only will the cable enable the two-way flow of energy between Ireland and Great Britain, it will also open up the flow of green energy from Great Britain to wider Europe, according to project developers.

Mike McLachlan, ABL Group’s renewables MWS director, said: “Interconnectors are key to reaching our international climate goals, allowing transmission of green energy between countries based on supply and demand.

“They reduce the risk of energy curtailment, whilst reinforcing energy security and efficiency across continents. Greenlink is strategically very important in strengthening Europe’s energy security – now more than ever.”

Greenlink project reached a financial close in March, enabling the start of full construction.

The consortium of Sumitomo Electric and Siemens Energy won the contract to provide the design, engineering, procurement, production, construction, and commissioning of the HVDC subsea/underground electricity interconnector cable, with associated converter stations.

After that, Sumitomo Electric hired Jan De Nul for the installation of two subsea HVDC cables and one fiber optic cable for the interconnector, with the commissioning expected in 2024.