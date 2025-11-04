Back to overview
ABL chosen to back Greece’s Ionian Islands interconnector project

Project & Tenders
November 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been selected to support the installation of upgraded interconnectors in Greece that are set to improve the energy resilience of the Ionian islands.

ABL will act as the marine warranty survey (MWS) services provider to support Hellenic Cables’ installation of submarine cables between Kefalonia and Zakynthos, and Lefkada and Kefalonia, of a total length of 38 kilometers.

The project will upgrade the 150 kV interconnection between the Ionian Islands to enhance the islands’ energy security and reliability, with completion expected in 2026.

ABL’s operation in France will manage the project, supported by its office in Greece which will provide in-country site attendances and marine surveys of the proposed fleet, and contribute towards the technical document review process.

“We have in the past supported as marine warranty surveyor on several Greek interconnector projects. These are critical infrastructure assets to shore up reliable energy supply and energy resilience between Greece’s many islands. As Greece seeks to accelerate its net-zero goals, these new interconnectors will also be key in supporting the low-cost transmission of renewable energy to more consumers,” said Fabien Thomas, ABL’s Country Manager in France.

ABL most recently supported the Lavrio-Serifos and Serifos-Milos interconnectors in Greece, Australia’s Marinus Link, France and Spain’s Biscay interconnector, U.S. and Canada’s CHPE interconnector, and the UK and Ireland’s Greenlink interconnector.

