ABP-backed collaboration wins UK government funding for green methanol project

Business Developments & Projects
September 18, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

TURBO-METH, a green methanol production technology project backed by the UK’s port operator Associated British Ports (ABP), has secured funding as part of the UK Department for Transport’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) 6.

Illustration. Image credit: Office of the UK Prime Minister

As disclosed, the project will involve working towards a trial of green methanol production technology from PuriFire Energy, in collaboration with Shoreham Port, Newcastle University, the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, and other organizations.

According to ABP, it will aim to evaluate the viability, environmental benefits, and cost-effectiveness of PuriFire’s technology in relation to helping to decarbonize the UK and aligning with global decarbonization goals. The main objective is reportedly to confirm the technology’s readiness for wider use, enhance efficiency, and facilitate wider adoption of green methanol as a maritime fuel to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Ralph Windeatt, Head of Business Development, ABP Group, said: “Our ports are already at the forefront of maritime decarbonisation as we play a pivotal role in enabling the energy transition. We are excited to support this project and look forward to working with consortium partners and our customers to evaluate our other port locations and help lay the foundations for a sustainable future.”

Neel Shah, CEO of PuriFire Energy, commented: “Our purpose is to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy by providing green methanol solutions. We are committed to scaling our portfolio of unique technologies, while minimising environmental impact, driving positive change, and creating value for our stakeholders.”

David Cooper, Partnership Manager for Clean Maritime at ORE Catapult, stated: “With recent announcements from the International Maritime Organisation, the trajectory towards decarbonisation is now unmistakable. While the future fuel mix remains uncertain, pioneering projects like this are vital to shaping that future. At ORE Catapult we’re committed to contributing our market insight to help identify what could power the offshore renewable energy fleet, a key maritime sector, in the years ahead.”

To note, the purpose of CMDC 6, a part of the wider UK SHORE funding – the government’s flagship program dedicated to decarbonizing maritime, is to fund pre-deployment trials and feasibility studies of clean maritime technologies and skills that reduce GHG emissions.

Recently, the UK government decided to allocate over £1.1 billion (approximately $1.49 billion) in joint government and industry investments for the maritime sector, seeking to expand growth and boost innovation in engineering, green technology, and construction sectors.

Per the nation’s Department for Transport, the funding encompasses a private investment amounting to £700 million, which is set to go to major UK ports as well as industry stakeholders, and a public investment totaling £448 million aimed at slashing GHG emissions from UK shipping.

