UK
Back to overview
Home Green Marine UK chooses winners of Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition 6

UK chooses winners of Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition 6

Authorities & Government
July 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UK government has selected winners that will receive a total of £30 million (about €34.4 million) in funding to decarbonize shipping and power up local economies.

Courtesy of GT Wings

Announced during Maritime Minister Mike Kane’s visit to Clydeport in Glasgow on July 24, 2025, the funding has been described as “crucial” in supporting the green fuels and technologies of the future.

Awarded from the sixth round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), successful companies will be given a share of funding to support the development of clean maritime fuels and technologies such as ammonia, hydrogen, methanol, solar and electric.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Among the recipients is GT Wings, the UK-based wind propulsion company behind AirWing, the world’s ‘first’ commercially available jet sail, which received an additional £1 million in funding through CMDC6.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Investment in green fuels is expected to revitalize coastal communities by growing local economies and boosting jobs and skills.

CMDC has provided over £136 million funding to date to 142 organisations, as part of the wider UK SHORE funding – the government’s flagship program dedicated to decarbonizing maritime – for over 300 organizations, including 250 SMEs.

Successful projects include the installation of electric chargepoint networks across ports, including at Aberdeen, the demonstration of an electric crew transfer vessel at Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm, and the demonstration of a green hydrogen shore power system at the port of Leith.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

“It’s so exciting to see investment in green fuels and technologies spurring on skills, innovation and manufacturing across the UK, delivering on our Plan for Change missions to kickstart economic growth and become a clean energy superpower,” Kane commented.

“We’ve charted a course to net zero shipping by 2050 and this £30 million will be crucial in supporting the green fuels and technologies of the future, so we can clean up sea travel and trade.”

During his visit to Clydeport, the minister met with workers from the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, which is looking to help Smart Green Shipping scale up the manufacturing of the FastRig windsail going forward. Built nearby in Glasgow, the FastRig is a high-tech wing sail which can be installed onto vessels, reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 40% per annum. The project received £3.3 million from the third round of the CMDC and has now been successfully deployed at sea.

“Clean maritime is a vital part of a wider mission to decarbonise transport. Advanced manufacturing is critical to enable companies to scale up novel solutions that deliver emissions reductions and allow the creation of new jobs in these industries of the future,” Chris Courtney, CEO, National Manufacturing Institute Scotland, said.

“We’ve spent the past 2 years working on the CMDC-funded MariLight projects, led by Glasgow-based Malin Marine Consultants, part of the Malin Group, supported by industry partners, where we demonstrated how advanced manufacturing can cut lead times, lower carbon, and enable localised production in shipbuilding. It’s great to see continued momentum through the programme, and we look forward to supporting Smart Green Shipping’s journey as it scales.”

“CMDC3 support enabled SGS, a Scottish based business, to demonstrate the safety and robustness of FastRig, our Clyde built wingsails, and to build out our digital decision-making platform, FastReach,” Diane Gilpin, Smart Green Shipping (SGS), CEO, highlighted.

“Over the last 3 years SGS has invested £7.6 million in R&D, 60% of that in Scotland. We’ve drawn upon engineering design skills in adjacent sectors like renewables and oil and gas, and digital expertise created in Scotland’s vibrant tech community. We are also working alongside the National Manufacturing Institute of Scotland to design circular manufacturing solutions to reduce embedded emissions and minimise use of precious materials while creating good green jobs as part of a sustainable just transition.”

The minister also met with Peel Ports and local workers at Clydeport’s King George V Docks. Delivering £3 million of investment to support the growing demand for handling huge wind turbine components for the renewable energy sector, Clydeport is keeping Glasgow’s shipbuilding heritage and manufacturing expertise alive, equipping it to meet the modern-day needs of the sector.

“It’s fantastic to see government and industry working together to back innovation and today’s visit reinforces how Glasgow’s maritime legacy is helping to drive the UK’s clean energy future,” Jim McSporran, Port Director at Peel Ports Clydeport, stressed.

Building on its commitment to clean up shipping and deliver on the UK’s climate ambitions, UK SHORE is also delivering £3.85 million to the Clean Maritime Research Hub.

Formed from a consortium of 13 universities across the UK, dedicated to conducting scientific research in clean maritime, the funding will enable the hub to continue its important research, and support the installation of a liquid hydrogen facility at Durham University. The centre will develop the maritime sector’s understanding of the potential impact of liquid hydrogen – which is emission free – in the clean maritime transition.

In related news, the UK recently presented a new, major plan to decarbonize its fleet by 2050 while supporting coastal economies.

In a March 25, 2025 statement, British Maritime Minister Mike Kane unveiled the government’s new ambition pertaining to all vessels that operate in UK waters and dock at the country’s ports in which support would be provided to ensure the ships would be carbon-free and that vessel owners, operators as well as scientists could turn emission-free voyages into reality.

At the center of this plan are alternative fuels as well as the necessary infrastructure to provide charging or refueling facilities for vessels as part of the nation’s transition to sustainable energy sources.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles