Low-emission ammonia engine project clinches UK gov’t support under CMDC6

August 6, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

A future low-emission ammonia marine engine project, led by the UK-based engine technology player Carnot and joined by MOL (Europe Africa), an arm of Japan’s shipping titan Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), has been selected winner in the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 6 (CMDC6).

Illustration only. Courtesy of MOL

According to the Tokyo-based maritime transportation company, the project is led by a consortium spearheaded by Carnot, a start-up focused on ‘fuel-efficient’ engine technology that MOL invested in back in July 2024.

MOL (Europe Africa) is also participating as a consortium member, along with British companies and academic institutions, including energy and low-carbon transport company De Courcy Alexander, design and engineering consultancy Houlder, Clean Air Power GT, and the University of Southampton.

As disclosed, the initiative—said to be in line with MOL’s “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan—will focus on developing an ammonia engine retrofit solution that could enable shipping companies to further reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve their operating costs.

To be specific, per officials from MOL, the project is to concentrate on optimizing ammonia technology, with the University of Southampton providing combustion simulators and Clean Air Power GT engineering a high-flow ammonia injector.

Houlder will be responsible for providing technical knowledge for the integration of the ammonia auxiliary engine, while De Courcy Alexander is expected to support commercialization efforts by assessing market and competitiveness potential, as well as strategies to speed up the adoption of such a solution.

As informed, MOL (Europe Africa) is going to offer operational insights, fleet management knowledge, and strategic guidance on implementing the technology and future fuels.

The UK Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition is a government-backed initiative that offers financial support for projects aimed at decarbonizing the maritime industry. It is part of the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program, which seeks to position the nation as one of the leaders in clean maritime technology.

The CMDC, in particular, provides funding for feasibility studies and pre-deployment trials of clean technological solutions, with the goal of accelerating the transition to zero-emission shipping. For the sixth round of the competition, which was announced in January 2025, CMDC allocated £30 million.

Among the winners of CMDC6 are two UK-headquartered wind propulsion specialists, GT Wings, the technology of which also clinched funding in the fourth round, and Anemoi Marine Technologies, which has secured financing amounting to £1.2 million.

On the other hand, UK SHORE is understood to have set aside over £230 million since 2022, intended for the development of technologies needed to decarbonize the United Kingdom’s maritime sector and capture the economic growth opportunity of the transition. The program has reportedly supported over 300 organizations so far.

UK SHORE is also seen as a ‘vital’ link in the chain of the UK’s journey to net zero, with Richard Ballantyne OBE, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association, noting in March 2025 that the initiative was a “great example” of what synergy between governments and the private sector can accomplish.

