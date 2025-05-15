ABP, HiiROC and px Group to develop new hydrogen production plant in UK

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 15, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK’s ports group Associated British Ports (ABP), technology company HiiROC, and infrastructure solutions business px Group have agreed to develop a hydrogen production plant at the px Group-owned Saltend Chemicals Park (SCP) in the UK.

Credit: px Group via LinkedIn

Occupying a 370-acre site on the banks of the River Humber, the park is considered a strategic location in the heart of UK heavy industry. It is adjacent to one of the UK’s busiest ports and close to Hull, the home of HiiROC.

As disclosed, the new plant will use HiiROC’s proprietary process, Thermal Plasma Electrolysis, to produce low-carbon hydrogen. Partners said that initially, it will generate 10 tonnes of hydrogen per day, with the potential to increase in the future.

It is understood that HiiROC is in discussion with local and central government regarding potential support for the project, as well as other private sources of capital.

Tim Davies, CEO of HiiROC, stated: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate Net Zero by delivering on the promise of affordable clean hydrogen. ABP and px Group are leaders in the UK in their respective fields and this collaboration enables us to fast track our first commercial deployment at scale, derisking its delivery and providing significant potential to scale-up in the future.”

Max Harris, Head of Strategy and Sustainability at ABP, commented: “We are excited to support the development of this leading, British technology on the Saltend site, in close proximity to our port. This project demonstrates the potential of true cross-industry collaboration. “Together, we can address complex challenges no single entity could tackle alone.”

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, noted: “Saltend Chemicals Park is at the heart of the UK’s energy transition, and this collaboration with HiiROC and ABP is a powerful example of how we can unlock innovation to deliver real, scalable impact. By combining our operational expertise with HiiROC’s breakthrough technology and ABP’s strategic infrastructure, we’re enabling a new era of low carbon hydrogen production that supports industry, jobs, and Net Zero goals.”

In other news, ABP-led Immingham Green Energy Terminal (IGET), a proposed multi-user liquid bulk green energy terminal located in the Port of Immingham, received development consent from the UK’s Secretary of State for Transport.

The project reportedly envisions a new liquid bulk import terminal and associated processing facility for delivering a green hydrogen production unit. The construction is expected to commence in the coming months.

