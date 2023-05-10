ABS and partners looking into near-shore green hydrogen production in Korea

May 10, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Korean industry leaders have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study for a near-shore floating platform of green hydrogen production and liquefaction.

Courtesy of ABS

The MoU was signed by ABS, the Korea Institute of Energy Technology (KENTECH), HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), part of HD Hyundai Group, Linde Korea and Linde PLC.

According to the classification society, the study is the latest in its work to support green hydrogen production, which includes an approval in principle (AIP) for HD Hyundai Group’s offshore green hydrogen production platform.

The feasibility study will be included in a report from the Jeolla Province to determine the viability of developing a green hydrogen production and liquefaction facility at a near-shore floating platform utilizing offshore wind power.

“Green hydrogen is a critical component in any net-zero scenario. ABS is leading the maritime industry in decarbonization and sustainability solutions, contributing our technical knowledge to develop comprehensive studies such as this one. We are proud to work with key partners to design a roadmap for the clean energy transition,” said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Sungjoon Kim, HD Hyundai Group Chief Technology Officer, noted: “HD Hyundai Group is pleased to contribute to the development of the green hydrogen production platform through this MoU, utilizing our many years of experience with offshore platform technologies and liquefied gas carriers. HD Hyundai Group will play a key role in contributing to the carbon-neutral era such as the development of green hydrogen production platforms.”

Jihyun Hwang, Managing Director of Fraunhofer Innovation Platform (FIP) – Hydrogen Energy at KENTECH, added: “ (…)Through this joint research and development with Linde, HD KSOE, and ABS, we will do our best so that the ‘near-shore floating green hydrogen and liquefaction platform’ technology can be applied to the Shinan green hydrogen energy island project in Jeollanam-do.”