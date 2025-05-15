Back to overview
ABS greenlights HD KSOE’s cargo handling technology for ethane carriers

Regulation & Policy
May 15, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for its design of an advanced cargo handling system for very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

Courtesy of ABS

As disclosed, the design consists of a refrigerant-based reliquefication system and an ethane fuel supply system installed on the ship. Once developed, it is expected to help customers reduce operating costs.

Patrick Ryan, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of ABS, said: “Transporting ethane requires advanced technology to maintain stable temperature and pressure. ABS is proud to use our industry-leading expertise in gas carriers to support forward-thinking clients like HD KSOE and their next-generation vessel designs.”

Young-Jun Nam, CEO of the SD Business Unit at HD KSOE, commented: “The completion of the development of a competitive ethane cargo handling system for VLECs is significant as it adds to our eco-friendly equipment value chain. In line with the market’s transition to eco-friendly solutions, we will continue to develop various cargo handling systems to further strengthen our competitiveness.”

This approval follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two parties to enhance their collaboration on advanced technologies, including the development and certification of innovative systems for next-generation vessels.

At the time, Sung Young-jae, Vice President and Research Director of the Decarbonization Research Lab at HD KSOE, stated that the partners are dedicated to advancing key technological developments for the next-generation vessel market through collaboration and expressed optimism about presenting a long-term vision for gas carriers and zero-carbon-fueled ships, with an emphasis on achieving net-zero emissions.

Earlier, ABS and HD KSOE partnered with HD KSOE’s subsidiary Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) to collaborate on the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate ship safety blind spots. Furthermore, they joined forces with HHI on the technical feasibility of medium-voltage direct current (MVDC) power systems for ships.

It is worth mentioning that in the past year, HD KSOE received multiple AiPs from ABS, including for its vacuum insulation system for liquid hydrogen (LH2) storage tanks, for an escort tug with methanol dual-fuel (DF) hybrid propulsion system, and autonomous technologies for ammonia-fueled ships.

