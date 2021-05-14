ABS, KSOE, HMD and RMI to jointly develop CO2 carrier designs

May 14, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Classification society ABS, South Korean shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (KSOE), its subsidiary Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime Administrator have signed a joint development program (JDP) to develop liquefied CO 2 carrier designs.

As informed, the carrier design will utilize adapted versions of HMD’s TYPE-C tank design to transport CO 2 which has been reduced in volume by about 600 times under liquefaction.

Specifically, HMD will develop a cargo containment system while KSOE will develop practical solutions for the management of liquid CO 2 cargo onboard by providing a CO 2 cargo handling system. ABS and RMI will evaluate designs for approval and verification.

Meeting ambitious international climate goals may require global CO 2 emissions to fall below zero in the second half of this century, achieving what is known as net negative emissions. Technology for the collection and storage of carbon emissions is a cornerstone of carbon negative strategies, where an organization removes more CO 2 from the atmosphere than it emits.

“Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has the potential to make a significant contribution to global emissions reduction strategies and safe and efficient transport of liquefied carbon is going to be key to realizing these goals,” Patrick Janssens, ABS Vice President, Global Gas, said.

“Development of these next generation CO 2 carrier designs will speed the adoption of CCS technology and facilitate net negative emissions strategies.”