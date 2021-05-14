ABS, KSOE, HMD and RMI to jointly develop CO2 carrier designs
Classification society ABS, South Korean shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (KSOE), its subsidiary Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), and the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI) Maritime Administrator have signed a joint development program (JDP) to develop liquefied CO2 carrier designs.
As informed, the carrier design will utilize adapted versions of HMD’s TYPE-C tank design to transport CO2 which has been reduced in volume by about 600 times under liquefaction.
Specifically, HMD will develop a cargo containment system while KSOE will develop practical solutions for the management of liquid CO2 cargo onboard by providing a CO2 cargo handling system. ABS and RMI will evaluate designs for approval and verification.
Meeting ambitious international climate goals may require global CO2 emissions to fall below zero in the second half of this century, achieving what is known as net negative emissions. Technology for the collection and storage of carbon emissions is a cornerstone of carbon negative strategies, where an organization removes more CO2 from the atmosphere than it emits.
“Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has the potential to make a significant contribution to global emissions reduction strategies and safe and efficient transport of liquefied carbon is going to be key to realizing these goals,” Patrick Janssens, ABS Vice President, Global Gas, said.
“Development of these next generation CO2 carrier designs will speed the adoption of CCS technology and facilitate net negative emissions strategies.”
“It is high time the marine industry develops new transport solutions to contribute to global carbon neutrality. CO2 carriers will play an important role in the overall value chain of CCS and reduce global CO2 emissions,” Byeong-Yong Yoo, KSOE Vice President, pointed out.