Wagenborg, INEOS launch first offshore CO2 carrier built in Europe

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
May 15, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch shipowner and operator Royal Wagenborg and INEOS Energy, a London-based E&P business, have launched and named ‘the first’ European-built offshore CO2 carrier to enable carbon capture storage across Europe.

Courtesy of Royal Wagenborg

The launching and naming ceremony for Carbon Destroyer 1 took place at the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard on May 14, 2025.

The milestone is said to represent ‘a major breakthrough’ for Project Greensand and carbon capture and storage across the EU.

Designed for the safe and efficient transport of liquefied CO₂, the newly launched vessel is expected to play a crucial role in the Greensand project in the Danish North Sea, led by INEOS Energy. The project aims to store up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year in the initial phase, with plans to increase capacity to up to 8 million tonnes annually by 2030.

The CO2 in the first phase of Greensand Future will be captured and liquified at Danish biomethane production plants, transported to the Port of Esbjerg, and then shipped by Royal Wagenborg to the Nini West reservoir to be stored 1,800 meters below the seabed.

The pioneering ship —developed in close cooperation with partners in the energy and shipbuilding sectors—is the first of its kind to be built entirely in Europe and tailored specifically for offshore CCS operations.

“This launch is a defining moment for Wagenborg. It combines over a century of maritime experience with a forward-looking vision of sustainability. As the first European-built offshore CO₂ carrier, this vessel positions us—and our partners—at the forefront of the energy transition in Europe,” Egbert Vuursteen, CEO of Royal Wagenborg, commented.

“The launch of Carbon Destroyer 1 is an important next step for carbon capture and storage in Europe. We are demonstrating that carbon storage is commercially viable and a far better way to decarbonise Europe without its deindustrialization,” Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, said.

Based on the EasyMax design, which was jointly developed by Wagenborg and the shipyard, the ship features a cargo capacity of approximately 5,000 tons of liquid CO2 and meets the latest standards for safety, fuel efficiency, and low emissions.

Its design and DP2 capabilities ensure it can operate reliably and year-round under various offshore conditions, as per the shipping company.

“Carbon destroyer 1 will transport captured CO2 from across Europe, creating a virtual pipeline between the point of capture and permanent storage deep beneath the sea bed of the North Sea. The delivery of the first dedicated offshore CO2 carrier is a prerequisite for commercial-scale CCS across the continent,” Mads Weng Gade, CEO of INEOS Energy Europe, highlighted.

In related news, Wagenborg introduced the next-generation EasyMax design earlier this month. The upgraded 14,000 dwt general cargo vessels will be able to operate on bio-MGO and be prepared for alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia and LNG.

The company also laid keel for six 150-meter-long EasyMax units to be built at Royal Niestern Sander.

