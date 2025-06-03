Back to overview
Home Nuclear ABS sheds light on potential of floating nuclear-powered data centers

ABS sheds light on potential of floating nuclear-powered data centers

Research & Development
June 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The US-based classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has, in partnership with naval architecture specialist Herbert Engineering Corp (HEC), published a study on floating nuclear-powered data centers, detailing design considerations for such centers that support the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and crypto currencies.

Courtesy of ABS

Data centers have high electrical power demands, while at the same time, the existing power utilities are striving to expand to greener and more sustainable low-carbon energy and shutting down older fossil-fueled power generation plants.

As per ABS and HEC, floating nuclear-powered data centers seem to be an excellent match to the desired characteristics of the next generation of data centers, solving many of the issues associated with the upcoming expansion of the next generation of data centers. This design is a ‘modern’, efficient, high-density data center, which can employ advanced server cooling technologies, it is modular and remotely constructed, and comes with its own dedicated grid-independent, fully fueled and carbon-free power source.

The report, titled “Pathways to a Low Carbon Future Floating Nuclear Power Data Center” details design considerations for a floating data center that would use large river estuaries or coastal waters as a heat sink for both servers and small modular reactors (SMR) onboard a purpose-built barge.

“The intersection of new nuclear technologies and rapidly growing AI capabilities represents a generational opportunity to power humanity’s future. As demand for data centers increases, moving them offshore and powering them with on board nuclear energy could mitigate certain risks and reduce the strain on local grids,” Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, explained.

The study is said to provide an ‘important’ insight into heat and energy management for both servers and reactors, weight distribution, structural considerations, and other design features for floating nuclear power data centers. This will assist the identification of design issues that will inform future rules development, according to ABS.

The report builds upon previous ABS and Herbert Engineering research around marinized and offshore applications for nuclear energy. ABS launched the industry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power plants in 2024.

In other news, ABS recently highlighted that new nuclear reactor technology represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for US industrial policy.

Vessels propelled by advanced small modular reactors (SMR) could act as a catalyst for the revitalization of US shipbuilding. To note, the United States ranks 19th in the world of commercial shipbuilding and the country is seeking ways to improve this position.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles