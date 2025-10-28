ABS
ABS, KRISO level up small modular nuclear reactors collab

October 28, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society ABS and the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate on the application of small modular reactors (SMRs) in the marine and offshore sectors.

As informed, the agreement establishes a framework for both organizations to exchange information and engage in joint research projects related to concept designs for an SMR-powered ship and a floating SMR power generation platform. Among the objectives are identifying and developing applicable regulatory guidelines and international standards.

“Nuclear energy offers unmatched energy density, reliability, and strategic independence. It is emerging as a legitimate, practical, and scalable solution for a wide range of strategic uses such as powering ports and producing hydrogen on the shore side and offshore through floating data centers, synthetic fuel platforms and desalination systems,” Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, commented.

“Modern nuclear technologies offer the potential to meet energy demands with a reliable power source in many areas of the marine and offshore markets. ABS is taking a … role in the support of nuclear power projects in the industry through our knowledge of international regulations and development of Class-related related safety requirements. We are proud to work with KRISO to continue these advancements in SMR applications,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said.

“Our institute is dedicating its research capacity to the development of marine decarbonization technologies, with a particular focus on advancing the application of SMRs to ships and offshore plants. Through this MOU, the integration of ABS and KRISO’s … technological expertise and a well-defined division of roles will accelerate progress in core SMR technologies and secure excellence in this emerging field,” Keyyong Hong, President of KRISO, highlighted.

Last year, the duo also teamed up to work on advancing commercial SMR-powered ships and floating SMR power generation platforms. Under the deal, ABS was to provide an analysis of applicable regulatory guidelines and international standards for the design of SMR-powered ships, while KRISO agreed to develop core technologies for SMR-powered ships.

In other news, ABS issued approval in principle (AiP) to the affiliates of South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai – HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) – for a concept of a floating SMR unit earlier this year.

The design is intended to generate electricity offshore and near shore, supporting port facilities and onshore communities.

